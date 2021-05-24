Opinion/Letter: Improve options for veterans to receive medical help

As we embrace Memorial Day, our country’s most solemn day of remembrance, let us not forget that Agent Orange continues to kill veterans of the Vietnam War almost 50 years after the last U.S. serviceman returned home.

I am a Vietnam veteran, having served in-country from 1970 to 1971. Since retiring from government service, I have supported veterans in our community as a Veterans Administration volunteer, a hospice volunteer, and a hospice employee.

I have encountered several Vietnam veterans suffering from conditions the VA has presumptively assumed to be associated with exposure to Agent Orange. One such condition is prostate cancer. It is disturbing for me to discover that many with that diagnosis are not registered with the VA health care system, as the benefits of being registered can be life-changing — even though the disease may well limit life expectancy.

I realize it is the responsibility of the veteran to be aware and to address his own health-care issues. I have also discovered that the difficulty of negotiating the maze of the VA health-care and claims process often has caused the veteran to walk away.