Opinion/Letter: Improve options for veterans to receive medical help

As we embrace Memorial Day, our country’s most solemn day of remembrance, let us not forget that Agent Orange continues to kill veterans of the Vietnam War almost 50 years after the last U.S. serviceman returned home.
I am a Vietnam veteran, having served in-country from 1970 to 1971. Since retiring from government service, I have supported veterans in our community as a Veterans Administration volunteer, a hospice volunteer, and a hospice employee.
I have encountered several Vietnam veterans suffering from conditions the VA has presumptively assumed to be associated with exposure to Agent Orange. One such condition is prostate cancer. It is disturbing for me to discover that many with that diagnosis are not registered with the VA health care system, as the benefits of being registered can be life-changing — even though the disease may well limit life expectancy.
I realize it is the responsibility of the veteran to be aware and to address his own health-care issues. I have also discovered that the difficulty of negotiating the maze of the VA health-care and claims process often has caused the veteran to walk away.
The current VA system has improved significantly, especially in the digital realm. However, many Vietnam veterans fall within that group of people who are not comfortable around a computer keyboard.
We can address this issue by expanding awareness initiatives on a broad scale to include our community health-care system, which is treating and diagnosing these veterans. Maybe then the primary care physician could encourage the veteran patient to contact the VA.
The VA has initiated some important awareness programs that include an important public service campaign touting the VA’s work on prostate cancer.
Help is available to negotiate the VA registration and claims process through some of our local veteran service organizations (American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars) and the Virginia Department of Veteran Services.
Enhanced awareness may result in leaving future Agent Orange nightmares in the past.
Robert Pearson
Greene County
Information links:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicolefisher/2018/05/28/the-shocking-health-effects-of-agent-orange-now-a-legacy-of-military-death/?sh=40316f1f21c6
https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/agentorange/conditions/prostate_cancer.asp