Opinion/Letter: Impeachment trial at least provided witness

If a 2021 version of “Profiles in Courage” is written, there will not be many Republican senators listed in it.

There was really no expectation that enough senators would have the courage to vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, finding him guilty of inciting an insurrection in an attempt to overthrow a free and fair election.

However, they were forced to watch videos and hear reports of the violence that their president instigated against them, and the world saw. And the world knows they are cowards and voted not for democracy, but the lie that was the Trump presidency.

Wren Dawson Olivier

Albemarle County