Opinion/Letter: Impeachment may add fuel for more violence

In light of the violent protests that took place in and around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, it is beyond my comprehension that members of Congress are going full-speed ahead with plans to impeach Donald Trump.

Impeaching Mr. Trump at this point will serve no practical purpose. He will be out of office soon anyway.

This impeachment effort (as was the one last year) is being conducted purely for spite, and will most certainly inspire Trump supporters to step up the scope of their protests.

So if protests become more violent over the next few days, that will be on the heads of those — mostly Democrats — who are pushing for impeachment.

John Roberson

Louisa County