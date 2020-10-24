Opinion/Letter: If ACA is lost, count on Webb for help

Health-care coverage for many millions of Americans is in jeopardy. This is not just rhetoric.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Nov. 10 in a case calling for the elimination of the Affordable Care Act as fundamentally unconstitutional.
There is a real chance that sometime in 2021, the Supreme Court will issue a decision striking down the ACA. If that occurs, millions of families could lose their health insurance, and many, many millions more (estimates range from 100 to 130 million) potentially would lose coverage for pre-existing conditions such as asthma or high blood pressure, or possibly the long-term effects of COVID-19.
If that happens, it will fall to Congress to protect and improve access to high-quality care at an affordable price for the millions of Americans left stranded.
As a doctor, Cameron Webb understands the human and financial toll on a family when someone gets sick or injured. He understands the serious consequences when people delay seeing a doctor because they fear not being able to pay the bills that will follow. He also understands how the ACA has offered patients and their families a financial safety net when illness strikes. He also knows the ACA is not perfect, but he has the experience and expertise to help make it better.
Dr. Webb is used to putting his patients first. If the Supreme Court rules to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, we can count on him to work to protect and improve health care coverage for all of us in the Congress in 2021.
Janis Richter
Madison County
Information link: https://www.nytimes.com/article/supreme-court-obamacare-case.html
