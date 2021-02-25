 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Hypocrisy on the left: Weigh these examples
Opinion/Letter: Hypocrisy on the left: Weigh these examples

A few examples of hypocrisy, or to be kinder, inconsistencies, that many readers may not have even heard of:

The Washington Post recently reported the reopening, under the Biden administration, of a Trump-era shelter migrant facility for children. In 2018, critics of President Trump claimed his administration was holding immigrant children in steel cages — but attempted to illustrate that claim by falsely using photos that were taken at an immigrant children’s camp during the Obama-Biden administration.

Andrew Cuomo, the narcissistic, arrogant, bullying, Democratic governor of New York, and formerly the liberal poster boy for his handling of the COVID crisis in his state, is now in political jeopardy over that bullying behavior and because of his mishandling of the COVID crisis related to his nursing home policy, which may have contributed to the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of residents.

Robert Gordon White III

Albemarle County

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/immigrant-children-camp-texas-biden/2021/02/22/05dfd58c-7533-11eb-8115-9ad5e9c02117_story.html

https://apnews.com/article/a98f26f7c9424b44b7fa927ea1acd4d4

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/22/nyregion/cuomo-new-york-covid.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/nyregion/nursing-home-deaths-cuomo.html

