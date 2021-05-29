Opinion/Letter: Hurting neighborhoods is a poor solution

I am writing in reference to the May 23rd Daily Progress story re: Charlottesville’s Future Land Use Map (“Land use map still an issue for some”).

Leeyanne Moore is quoted as saying that multiuse moderate density zoning would destroy the charm and character of her neighborhood. She asked if the outsiders who had drawn the map had ever seen her street. They had not.

I feel exactly the same way. I live in an area with single-family homes and lovingly maintained yards. It feels quite suburban. Must I point out that millions and millions of Americans choose to live in neighborhoods just like this?

Joy Johnson alleges that families living in these suburban-style neighborhoods “don’t want affordable housing in their neighborhood. It is very concerning to them, because now you’re going to have poor people living in there. You might have a person of color, or you might have somebody who was homeless… .”