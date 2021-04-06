Opinion/Letter: Human rights attacked by out-of-state bill

I was shocked and disheartened to see that the Arkansas legislature recently passed a bill prohibiting gender-affirming medical care to trans youth in Arkansas.

This bill is a tragic indicator of this country’s antiquated ideas regarding gender identities and is a blatant attack on human rights. It is direct, gender-based discrimination and likely violates federal laws protecting against discrimination of that sort.

I find it abhorrent that necessary health-care options, a universal human right, was taken away from those, already living lives much more difficult than my own. As someone who conforms to society’s distorted perceptions of what “normal” looks like — i.e., a wealthy, white, cisgender, hetero male — I have access medical care covering everything I could possibly need in life. I didn’t receive health care because I was more deserving, I received it because I was born into an identity of privilege. There is no reason that I should benefit from these options while others struggle to find safe access to necessary medical care.