Opinion/Letter: How McAuliffe, Dems defy American values

I would like to offer a counterargument to the points made in the letter of Sept. 26 (“Terry McAuliffe and true American values,” The Daily Progress).

As to Terry McAuliffe representing the value of "true or real Americans”: It was McAuliffe who appointed the parole board chief who has come under such intense scrutiny and criticism recently for allegedly violating procedures.

More than 100 parolees were released from supervised probation on the chairman’s “sole discretion” and without recommendation from their parole officers, according to a draft version of a controversial inspector general’s report. Mr. McAuliffe, in a town hall last spring, said everyone should be eligible for parole.

Does saying in a recent debate that parents shouldn't “be telling schools what they can teach” represent American values? Does it mean that McAuliffe is "here to help,” as the writer implies?

That the former president has endorsed Glenn Youngkin doesn't mean that Youngkin is a Trump clone who "is here to hate.” Youngkin is a very different person, with different policies. I see nothing he has said to indicate hate.