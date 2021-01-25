Opinion/Letter: How many deaths does it take to shake Good?

During the interlude between his election and swearing in, Congressman Bob Good trotted out statistics intended to demonstrate that the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax and suggested that our liberty was worth the risk of death as long as the number of dead — many of whom might actually have wanted to live — didn’t exceed, say, 40,000 or so a year, the number he cited for annual vehicular deaths.

After taking office, he joined the movement to overturn the presidential election without any facts, statistical or otherwise.

But he’s a new guy on the national governance scene and maybe hasn’t caught up yet. So, in the interest of unity, let’s cut him some slack, give him some time to know at least something.

We can start with an easy one. The number of COVID-19 deaths in approximately one year has surpassed the total of U.S. military and civilian deaths, 419,000, attributable to World War II. That’s about 10 times the rate Congressman Good suggests as an acceptable loss so as to justify proceeding maskless into the near future.

Please, someone ask him whether the current carnage would pass for a disease event, such as a pandemic, that ought to be taken seriously. It could be that he’s learned something. For unity’s sake, I hope so.

Robert E. Little Jr.

Albemarle County