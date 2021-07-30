Opinion/Letter: Housing density push seems to be unfair punishment

The statues are finally down, but Charlottesville is still mired in racism.

Activists have been urging the city to protect Black and low-income communities by improving affordable housing — which is to be accomplished by increasing density in long-established single-family neighborhoods.

The goal, including apparently at the Planning Commission level, is to “correct the legacy of racial covenants that persists in the city today,” as The Daily Progress paraphrases a statement to the commission from a member of the Housing Advisory Committee.

I find that I resent this attitude. My wife and I moved here in 1970 to work at the University of Virginia. It was a tumultuous time after desegregation. Our three children attended school at Venable, Burnley, Jefferson, and Charlottesville High.

There was tension and confusion. But at least the city was trying to reconcile racial differences, not stir them up.

We chose our current neighborhood because it was nice, never thinking it was “exclusionary”; we moved in next to a black family. Only now is this label being applied to divide the city.