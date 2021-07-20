 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Honor those who fought for freedom
Opinion/Letter: Honor those who fought for freedom

Charlottesville’s Confederate statues have been removed, and many people feel better having. Gone are the disturbing reminders of the evil, inhuman treatment of enslaved people. Gone are the reminders of those who committed the atrocities and fought desperately to maintain that status.

Today we live in the freest country in the world and should honor statues of those who valiantly fought for our freedom. Just a suggestion for replacing the Charlottesville statues.

James T. Stadelmaier

Albemarle County

