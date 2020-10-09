Opinion/Letter: Honor Ginsburg with cancer funding

A letter to the editor (The Daily Progress, Sept. 27) suggested that, instead of spending money on flowers for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, mourners would have honored her more by donating that money to cancer research.

I suggest that a far better way would be to vote in the presidential election against the man who intends to destroy everything Justice Ginsburg stood for. Vote for Biden, who, after the death of his son from cancer in 2015, was assigned by President Obama to launch the Cancer Moonshot Initiative at the National Cancer Institute.