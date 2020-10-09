 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Honor Ginsburg with cancer funding
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Honor Ginsburg with cancer funding

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A letter to the editor (The Daily Progress, Sept. 27) suggested that, instead of spending money on flowers for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, mourners would have honored her more by donating that money to cancer research.

I suggest that a far better way would be to vote in the presidential election against the man who intends to destroy everything Justice Ginsburg stood for. Vote for Biden, who, after the death of his son from cancer in 2015, was assigned by President Obama to launch the Cancer Moonshot Initiative at the National Cancer Institute.

Emily Williams Kelly

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/cancermoonshot

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/10/17/fact-sheet-vice-president-biden-delivers-cancer-moonshot-report

https://www.cnn.com/2015/05/30/politics/obit-vice-president-son-beau-biden/index.html

https://www.cnbc.com/2017/04/07/trump-budget-cuts-hurting-medical-innovation.html

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert