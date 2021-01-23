 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Honor COVID's fallen with memorial flags
How to absorb 103 deaths in our part of Central Virginia, as of this writing, much less 400,000-plus deaths in America from the coronavirus?

Just as the U.S. recognizes the death of a service member in combat with a gold-star flag for the family's window, so we should acknowledge the deaths of our fellow Americans who were victims of COVID-19 by giving each surviving family a gold-teardrop flag, symbolizing their loss and heartache for their loved ones who died, often alone.

Then, now and forever, when we see a gold-teardrop flag in a window, we will remember that the virus killed so many and mourn with our neighbors and friends. Just as we remember our fallen soldiers, so we will remember those struck down by a tiny enemy, no less deadly than a bullet.

Catherine E. Wray

Charlottesville

Information links:

https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-brhd-data-portal/

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

https://www.army.mil/goldstar/

