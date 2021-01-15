Opinion/Letter: Hold maskless lawmakers responsible

As a health-care professional, I was appalled to watch members of the House of Representatives refusing to accept face masks from aides as they sheltered while rioters ransacked the Capitol.

This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. This is not a macho, I-don’t-believe-in-the-science issue. This is a national public health crisis, and I’m embarrassed and incensed by those — mostly Republicans, it seems to me — who refuse to acknowledge and accept the reality of this pandemic.