Opinion/Letter: Hold maskless lawmakers responsible
Opinion/Letter: Hold maskless lawmakers responsible

As a health-care professional, I was appalled to watch members of the House of Representatives refusing to accept face masks from aides as they sheltered while rioters ransacked the Capitol.

This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. This is not a macho, I-don’t-believe-in-the-science issue. This is a national public health crisis, and I’m embarrassed and incensed by those — mostly Republicans, it seems to me — who refuse to acknowledge and accept the reality of this pandemic.

I certainly plan to vote them out of office in two years and hold them accountable for their reckless actions.

Nancy Maloy

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/01/09/politics/republican-congress-members-refuse-masks-trnd/index.html

https://abc7news.com/amp/capitol-riots-eric-swalwell-bonnie-watson-coleman-coronavirus/9574302/

