Opinion/Letter: History repeats itself? U.S. future looks dark

In 1939, my then 15-year-old father was lucky enough to escape the country of his birth. That country was led by a misogynistic, racist xenophobe and his henchmen who fomented hatred, intolerance, and national and international disunion.

I can only imagine what my father, 81 years later — after having joined the U.S. Army at 18 and fighting in two wars, raising a family and having a successful career as an educator — would think about the current state of his adoptive country, currently led by those who are pushing their agenda of xenophobia and racial and gender bias and who are encouraging hatred, intolerance, and national and international disunion.