Opinion/Letter: Historic, artistic value of statues is important

I read in the May 5 Daily Progress the comments of Kristen Szakos and some members of the former Blue Ribbon Commission regarding the plan to remove the Confederate statues in Charlottesville downtown parks.

As has been said before, the statues mean different things to different people. For many people, they are works of art, contributions to the grandeur of our city's hardscape. To others, they are monuments to those who fought to protect Virginia against federal troop invasion. To still others, they are reminders of the forces who fought to maintain the suppression of African Americans.

Regardless, both the Robert E. Lee and the Stonewall Jackson statues are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and should be treated with respect.

If the city wishes to remove them, it now has the right to do it. But the Blue Ribbon Commission had previously supported contextualizing them or moving them to McIntire Park.