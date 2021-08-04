Opinion/Letter: High-density housing would benefit many

High-density housing would benefit many

Charlottesville needs more housing. I support increasing density throughout the city — specifically, allowing multi-family homes everywhere.

I also hope the necessary changes can happen without unnecessary further delay. These changes include adoption of the Future Land Use Map, followed by zoning changes to increase density, eliminate R1 zoning, adjust required setbacks, etc.

I believe the consultants have done a very good job at community outreach on the FLUM.

I am privileged to own a 750-square-foot single-family home on an R2 lot, purchased decades ago that I could not afford to buy today — and, at that size, would not even be built today. My Charlottesville neighborhood has a mix of homeowners and renters in single-family homes, duplexes, and a few small apartment buildings, too. It is great; my neighbors are great; I love where I live. I walk to work, bike or bus to the grocery store and walk to Amtrak, and utility bills for my small home are low. It is a great lifestyle I wish for others to be able to have.

I do not understand the fear some community members seem to have about multi-family homes. I believe it is elitist and fear-based and should not be accommodated.