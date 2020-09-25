Opinion/Letter: Here's our chance for fair districts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 3, Virginia voters will have the opportunity to eliminate partisan gerrymandering in our state by voting “yes” on Amendment 1.

For more than 200 years, we have lived in a system where legislators picked their voters rather than voters picking their legislators. Amendment 1 would substitute a bipartisan commission for the current system where legislators establish district boundaries.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years in the year after the census, and there will be a redistricting in 2021. Our 5th Congressional District, which is larger than the state of New Jersey and runs from Fauquier County to the North Carolina border, is a product of the current system.

Political parties and legislators use computers to decide with precision which voters to include or eliminate from districts to maximize their chances in upcoming elections. The “losers” in this process often file lawsuits to attempt to undo what has been done. These lawsuits drag on for years and waste valuable public resources.

Please join in eliminating this undemocratic and archaic system of setting district boundaries by voting in favor of Amendment 1.

Dennis S. Rooker

Albemarle County