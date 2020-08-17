Opinion/Letter: Help health workers help us

I urge everyone to carefully read the lead story in the Aug. 9 Daily Progress (“Special bonds abound in COVID care”) documenting the efforts of doctors, nurses, and critical support personnel who work in the University of Virginia Special Pathology Unit (COVID-19 unit).
Each of us has a responsibility to protect these workers by protecting ourselves. Let us all re-commit to follow Centers for Disease Control and local guidance out of respect for all of these essential workers who are required to care for the sickest patients.
Doug Hidlay
Albemarle County
