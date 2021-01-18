Opinion/Letter: Healing necessitates removal of Trumpism

It is time to move toward healing our splintered nation. I am confident that the vast majority of Americans want a United (not Disunited) States of America.

During the 1960s, the political right taunted the left with the chant: “America, love it or leave it!” Perhaps it is time for the far right to emigrate (as if any country would take them).

To true conservatives, I say: “We need and want you here.” We need political balance. We do not need one faction to dominate our country. We need compromise. We do not need violence. We need to reconnect to our humanity and treat each other with kindness.

But make no mistake: The most immediate threat to a balanced America is Trumpism. The Republican Party must purge itself of extreme Trumpists, most of whom are reactionaries masquerading as conservatives. Encourage them to leave the Republican Party. They want to turn the clock back to racism, religious fanaticism, nativism, and rapacious economic policy. They embrace conspiracy theory instead of facts.

Trumpists could honestly name their new faction the Reactionary Party. Perhaps it would adopt as its symbol the extinct beast of a bygone era — the wooly mammoth. Reactionaries could name their symbol MastoDon — unruly hair; threatening, twisted tusks, and a vicious demeanor would fit.