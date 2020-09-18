Opinion/Letter: Hate injures hater; love is the answer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hate injures hater; love is the answer

I will not linger on my opinion about the hate that appears to be running around the country — or maybe I should say, the world. We see what it’s doing to the advancement of life.

I will speak instead on what I feel it may be doing to you as an individual that is harboring hate.

In my opinion, we were not born to bring forth hate; we were born to love, being that we were created out of it. The further we move away from love, the more doors we open within ourselves that can and will take us on a questionable journey.

The true soul was not created for this feeling. With hate being present, we create an imbalance in our physical body. One may start to feel unexplained physical pain, or one may come down with an illness out of nowhere with no obvious connection as to why. It’s not genetic, it’s not exposure and it’s not food consumption. It’s a feeling and emotion of hate that the soul can’t handle, so it creates a chemical imbalance in the body.

A car is designed to run off gas; if you mix water with it, then pour it into the car, the engine will sputter, shake and misfire. Pouring hate into your soul, I believe, does the same thing.