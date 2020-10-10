Opinion/Letter: Guns don't solve societal problems

I am a Democrat, live in Madison County and I am a gun owner. Common sense tells me that no one is taking my guns.

But I know a gun has its limits. It will not protect a person from getting COVID-19, or help all people have access to affordable medical and mental health care and prescription drugs.

A gun will not ensure a high-quality public education for all children regardless of their zip code.

It will not help parents find employment to support their families. It will not help people get employed or buy food; it will not provide proper housing for their families or ensure they have clean air to breath or clean water to drink.

For farmers, sensitive to climate issues, a gun will not stop crops from failing or ensure a stable feed supply for livestock.

It will not stop the earth's permafrost — at least 30,000 years old — from melting, or stop the wildfires plaguing the American West because of global warming.

A gun will not educate men and women about having unprotected sex, which may lead to an unwanted pregnancy and then to the difficult decision whether or not to terminate that pregnancy.