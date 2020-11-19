Opinion/Letter: Gun-like thermometers should be traded in

Why must the medical community adopt a no-touch forehead thermometer in the shape of a gun?

The first time it happened to me, I was taken aback; I thought "this guy's pointing a gun at my head."

Now on TV, I see nurses pointing guns at children's heads.

Instead, have a thermometer in the shape of a cellphone, but with a handle. Or make it in some other shape — but definitely not a gun!

Phil Shisbey

Albemarle County