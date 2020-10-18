Opinion/Letter: Government can't solve life's problems

Recently I was re-reading an old Jack Reacher novel by Lee Child. Reacher was in an old, run-down neighborhood, which he described as: “Regular people, doing their best to make ends meet.”

I felt a wave of empathy as I thought of all the people who worry about money every day. Living paycheck to paycheck. Dreading the next financial disaster, like a new roof or anything that could put them under and possibly lose their home. Worrying about medical bills if someone should get sick. Praying to provide better future for their children.

I have spent most of my adult life with those anxieties. And I realized: That is what propels the liberal mindset. To a liberal, only the government can solve these problems.

The problem is that “regular people, doing their best to make ends meet” is life. It has never been anything but life.

Bringing government into the picture will only make things worse, because it is not possible to create a level playing field just by legislating it. Those laws quickly become tyranny. Why? Because they are a vain attempt to make human nature into something it is not, and because they will have to be enforced.

David White Campbell

Nelson County