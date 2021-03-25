Opinion/Letter: Good's voting record does little good for Va.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution, by 413-12, approving the award of the Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol and the Washington police departments for protecting the U.S. Capitol and members of Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Twelve GOP representatives, including Bob Good of Virginia, opposed the award.

Why?

Perhaps the answer can be found by looking at Bob Good’s voting record on some other 2021 legislation. Good voted “no” for these bills as well (and this is just a sampling):

■ HR 1446, Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021;

■ HR 1319, American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — Senate concurrence vote;

■ HR 842, Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021;

■ HR 1280, George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.