 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Good's vote on police merits only contempt
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Good's vote on police merits only contempt

  • 0

Fifth District Rep. Bob Good has sunk to a new low. He recently joined just 20 other congresspersons (all Republicans) in voting against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the law enforcement officers who attempted to defend our U.S. Capitol against the rioting insurrectionists who stormed and ransacked the building on Jan. 6, resulting in the deaths or injuries of many officers.

Mr. Good’s refusal bespeaks a craven cowardice and deserves nothing less than our utter contempt.

Robert Moore Thompson

Albemarle County

Information link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/21-house-republicans-vote-against-awarding-congressional-gold-medal-to-all-police-officers-who-responded-on-jan-6/2021/06/15/1fd17ac2-ce25-11eb-8cd2-4e95230cfac2_story.html

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert