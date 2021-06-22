Opinion/Letter: Good's vote on police merits only contempt

Fifth District Rep. Bob Good has sunk to a new low. He recently joined just 20 other congresspersons (all Republicans) in voting against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the law enforcement officers who attempted to defend our U.S. Capitol against the rioting insurrectionists who stormed and ransacked the building on Jan. 6, resulting in the deaths or injuries of many officers.
Mr. Good’s refusal bespeaks a craven cowardice and deserves nothing less than our utter contempt.
Robert Moore Thompson
Albemarle County
Information link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/21-house-republicans-vote-against-awarding-congressional-gold-medal-to-all-police-officers-who-responded-on-jan-6/2021/06/15/1fd17ac2-ce25-11eb-8cd2-4e95230cfac2_story.html