Opinion/Letter: Good's rhetoric helped stoke Capitol violence

Our newly elected congressman, Bob Good, shares responsibility for the violence by right-wing protesters who recently invaded the U.S. Capitol building. The protesters have been driven into a frenzy by politicians such as Bob Good lying to them and telling them that Donald Trump won the election.

However, almost every court that has looked at Trump's election complaints has said that Joe Biden beat Trump and that there is no merit to any claims of fraud. Nonetheless, Good has spoken at a Trump rally much like the one that preceded the storming of the Capitol, promoting lies and conspiracy theories.

Even to this day, Good cannot admit that Biden won the election — while many in his party, such as Sen. Mitch McConnell, have admitted the obvious by now that Biden was the clear winner.

Good is among those responsible for the violence that took place at the Capitol, due to his rhetoric and his lies. Good brings shame to Virginia and our congressional district. We need better representation in Washington.

Michael David Smith

Albemarle County