Opinion/Letter: Good's pronouncement bodes ill for 5th District

The oath that members of the House of Representatives take is as follows, last changed in 1966: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Congressman-elect Bob Good needs a refresher as to its meaning when he states about COVID: “It’s a serious virus, but it’s a virus, it’s not a pandemic....” This is like claiming that a drop of rain is not a hurricane. It’s the action of, in the first case, the virus, and in the second, the raindrops that wreaks havoc. It is the multitude and the spread that matter.

A pandemic as defined as “…a disease prevalent throughout an entire country, continent, or the whole world....”