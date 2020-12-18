Opinion/Letter: Good's pronouncement bodes ill for 5th District

The oath that members of the House of Representatives take is as follows, last changed in 1966: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
Congressman-elect Bob Good needs a refresher as to its meaning when he states about COVID: “It’s a serious virus, but it’s a virus, it’s not a pandemic....” This is like claiming that a drop of rain is not a hurricane. It’s the action of, in the first case, the virus, and in the second, the raindrops that wreaks havoc. It is the multitude and the spread that matter.
A pandemic as defined as “…a disease prevalent throughout an entire country, continent, or the whole world....”
While I share Mr. Good's concern about the devastation of the economy that COVID has caused, over 300,000 of our fellow citizens are dead due to this pandemic. This virus is indeed an enemy to our body politic, and to pretend otherwise is to fail dismally to meet one’s duty as a member of Congress. This does not bode well as Mr. Good is set to start his term as the representative of our 5th District.
Judith Shatin
Charlottesville
