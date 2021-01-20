 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Good's face mask actions imperil others
Opinion/Letter: Good's face mask actions imperil others

I was horrified to see news pictures of our new congressman, Bob Good, wearing his mask as a chin guard in the House chambers.

I am sure he is aware that several elected representatives were infected with COVID-19 after sheltering from the rioting mob on Jan. 6 among colleagues who refused to wear masks in the crowded shelter rooms. Rep. Good is endangering his colleagues — and everyone who works in the Capitol.

It also makes him look ignorant of basic public health procedures. He needs to learn to wear a mask covering his nose and mouth for the protection of himself and those around him.

Kristin Szakos

Charlottesville

Information links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjoOoCgubLY, 5:50 and following

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/members-congress-possibly-exposed-covid-19-siege-capitol/story?id=75163473

