Opinion/Letter: Good's face mask actions imperil others

I was horrified to see news pictures of our new congressman, Bob Good, wearing his mask as a chin guard in the House chambers.

I am sure he is aware that several elected representatives were infected with COVID-19 after sheltering from the rioting mob on Jan. 6 among colleagues who refused to wear masks in the crowded shelter rooms. Rep. Good is endangering his colleagues — and everyone who works in the Capitol.

It also makes him look ignorant of basic public health procedures. He needs to learn to wear a mask covering his nose and mouth for the protection of himself and those around him.

Kristin Szakos

Charlottesville

