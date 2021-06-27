Opinion/Letter: Good votes wisely to end outdated war law

Perhaps the heaviest burden any person could be asked to shoulder is that of having to decide when and if their country should go to war. But someone has to make these weighty decisions; hence our Constitution clearly delineates the task as part of the job description for members of Congress.

Lamentably, Congress has on numerous occasions ceded this duty to the president in power, often via resolutions called “authorizations for use of military force,” more commonly known as “AUMFs.”

Left to the whims of any single chief executive, outdated AUMFs cause undue harm to our men and women in uniform, and unavoidably, because of the nature of war, to all of us.

For example, the 2002 Iraq AUMF originally authorized the Iraq war, but has remained on the books for almost a decade beyond the end of that mission. Within its post-war lifespan, it was alluded to by both Presidents Obama and Trump as the legal basis for military actions they commanded — engagements many considered unjustifiable by correct interpretation of this law.