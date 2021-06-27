Opinion/Letter: Good votes wisely to end outdated war law

Perhaps the heaviest burden any person could be asked to shoulder is that of having to decide when and if their country should go to war. But someone has to make these weighty decisions; hence our Constitution clearly delineates the task as part of the job description for members of Congress.
Lamentably, Congress has on numerous occasions ceded this duty to the president in power, often via resolutions called “authorizations for use of military force,” more commonly known as “AUMFs.”
Left to the whims of any single chief executive, outdated AUMFs cause undue harm to our men and women in uniform, and unavoidably, because of the nature of war, to all of us.
For example, the 2002 Iraq AUMF originally authorized the Iraq war, but has remained on the books for almost a decade beyond the end of that mission. Within its post-war lifespan, it was alluded to by both Presidents Obama and Trump as the legal basis for military actions they commanded — engagements many considered unjustifiable by correct interpretation of this law.
But recently, a historic vote took place in the House of Representatives in favor of heading off the runaway impulse to wage war, which our country has demonstrated for too many years, by repealing this AUMF.
I am proud to say that our congressman, Bob Good, had the political courage to vote along with 48 other Republicans to pass HR 256, “To repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002.” In doing so, he implicitly reclaimed one of the prime duties of his job as a legislator: to make decisions about war and peace.
Furthermore, his vote sets a good example for his peers in the Senate, who are expected to vote on their corresponding bill later this year.
Repeal of the 2002 AUMF likely will save lives and prevent some military engagements — an outcome consistent with the kind of fiscal and moral accountability owed constituents.
For these reasons, I commend Congressman Good for his vote and celebrate this long-awaited progress toward a more appropriate, fact-based, and constitutionally aligned war powers policy.
Carol DiCaprio Herrick
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/articlei, Section 8
https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/2021172
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/schumer-white-house-back-repeal-of-iraq-war-authorization/2021/06/16/8a32e19e-cec5-11eb-a224-bd59bd22197c_story.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/aumf-repeal-congress/2021/06/17/1bd1ec70-cf76-11eb-a7f1-52b8870bef7c_story.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/13/world/americas/obama-sees-iraq-resolution-as-a-legal-basis-for-airstrikes-official-says.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/17/us/politics/presidential-war-powers.html