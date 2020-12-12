Opinion/Letter: Good Samaritan saved medical supplies

This is a shout-out for George (last name unknown), who showed up unannounced on my doorstep and proves that there are still kind and caring people out there in this world.

George lives close by, but we had never met. He delivered to me an important overnight package containing medical supplies that he found by the side of the road about 1 1/2 miles from my house.

He was driving by a field and saw the bright yellow "keep refrigerated" sticker from his car and thought: “This is something important.” He stopped and picked up my box, and another with it, and delivered both to their respective addresses without a second thought.

I prefer not to dwell on the question of how these two packages ended up in a field by the side of the road, and dwell instead on the thoughtfulness of this man who chose to stop and take the time to make something right.

Bravo, George! May we all pause for a moment and learn a lesson from you!

Kevin Murphy

Louisa County