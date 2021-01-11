Opinion/Letter: Good police officers are unfairly reviled

My son is an officer with Albemarle County Police Department. Many friends and family inquired about how he held up through 2020.

It’s not an easy story to tell, but it’s what law enforcement officers endure daily.

First, I decry unjustified police violence. My father was a district court judge. I grew up among police: the nasty, the bullies, the insecure, the prejudiced…but also the well-meaning, the careful, the conscientious. As in the general population, every person is different. Police officers faced situations in which they made mistakes — and in which they showed tremendous restraint. That’s true today, but this letter is not about repairing wrongs.

My son works in an environment in which haters and rascals set out to antagonize and ambush him. When I tell people my son is routinely reviled, spat at and cursed at (f--- you; you killed George Floyd; I wish you were dead; I wish all cops were dead), they are incredulous. But I could not invent this ugliness.