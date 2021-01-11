Opinion/Letter: Good police officers are unfairly reviled

My son is an officer with Albemarle County Police Department. Many friends and family inquired about how he held up through 2020.
It’s not an easy story to tell, but it’s what law enforcement officers endure daily.
First, I decry unjustified police violence. My father was a district court judge. I grew up among police: the nasty, the bullies, the insecure, the prejudiced…but also the well-meaning, the careful, the conscientious. As in the general population, every person is different. Police officers faced situations in which they made mistakes — and in which they showed tremendous restraint. That’s true today, but this letter is not about repairing wrongs.
My son works in an environment in which haters and rascals set out to antagonize and ambush him. When I tell people my son is routinely reviled, spat at and cursed at (f--- you; you killed George Floyd; I wish you were dead; I wish all cops were dead), they are incredulous. But I could not invent this ugliness.
Over the summer, he was on call for days at a time, sometimes standing for hours in riot gear to protect the rights of those who protested and who called for defunding the police. He protected their freedom — their freedom to scream in his face and wish him dead. Who will do that when they get their wish and the police aren’t available?
Data varies from different sources, but the Bureau of Justice report published in December 2020 states that 61.5 million residents had at least one contact with police in 2018. Let’s keep that in mind before we paint all law enforcement with the same dirty brush —reprehensible behavior that must be investigated and punished.
While I pray every day that I’ll never be that mom in the newspaper who wonders how she’ll live without her child, who is bright, happy and a natural leader, I don’t fear for his life. I fear for his soul. All our sons matter; all souls matter.
I raised my son to be respectful of everyone he meets, no matter who they are or where they come from; I wish all mothers would do the same.
Donna Knoell
Albemarle County
Information link: https://www.bjs.gov/index.cfm?ty=pbdetail&iid=7167