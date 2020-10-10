Opinion/Letter: Good memories of good guy Conover

I would like to add my voice to those who mourn the passing of John Conover.

John was a good friend of mind for more than 50 years. We attended the University of Chicago together in the graduate program in economics. John and I spent many a fun hour guzzling beer at the Woodlawn Tap on Chicago's South Side, when we were in our early 20s at U Chicago.

I was delighted to reconnect with John when I arrived in Charlottesville in 1988. He was a frequent guest at my student lunches at the University of Virginia over the years. He was always an insightful and entertaining lunch companion for both me and my students.

I will miss John. He was definitely one of the good guys.

Edwin T. Burton

Albemarle County