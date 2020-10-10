Opinion/Letter: Good memories of good guy Conover

I would like to add my voice to those who mourn the passing of John Conover.
John was a good friend of mind for more than 50 years. We attended the University of Chicago together in the graduate program in economics. John and I spent many a fun hour guzzling beer at the Woodlawn Tap on Chicago's South Side, when we were in our early 20s at U Chicago.
I was delighted to reconnect with John when I arrived in Charlottesville in 1988. He was a frequent guest at my student lunches at the University of Virginia over the years. He was always an insightful and entertaining lunch companion for both me and my students.
I will miss John. He was definitely one of the good guys.
Edwin T. Burton
Albemarle County
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!