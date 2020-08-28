Opinion/Letter: Good lacks transparency

Good lacks transparency
I am writing in response to the Aug. 19 Daily Progress story regarding the closed-door meeting with pastors by the 5th District Republican candidate, Bob Good (“Good holds closed door ‘pastors summit’”).
My first reaction was one of unease. Why is Mr. Good conducting these sessions in private? What is he saying that he doesn’t want other constituents to hear? I feel that democratic government works best when fully open and transparent, and this tactic gives no opportunity for voters to evaluate his positions and beliefs in order to make an informed choice in the election.
My unease grew reading comments attributed to Mr. Good following one of the meetings. One comment was: “I don’t believe the government has any constitutional authority over religion and so I will stand up and fight for religious freedom.” This would seem to be commendable, except that Mr. Good appears to believe that this means religious belief places one above the law prohibiting discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation. While the First Amendment to the Constitution protects the right to free exercise of religion and restricts the government’s authority over religion, all citizens are still bound to the law.
I’ll point Mr. Good to the opening of Romans 13, where the Apostle Paul says: “Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God. Therefore whoever resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God” (New American Standard Bible).
Finally, I am disturbed by Good’s accusation against protesters in the U.S. as “Marxist.” As the First Amendment protects peaceful protest, violence should be avoided, but all protesters are not Marxists. Protest is an American right, and if extremists of both the left and right would stay home, the people’s petition to the government could be peaceful.
I request that Mr. Good avoid stroking appeals to the culture wars and stick to an honest discussion of the issues. Leave anger and resentment at the door.
I hope that voters in the 5th District will use their reason and knowledge to make their selection for their representative. The choice is clear.
Gary H. Edenfield
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
Information link: https://www.bible.com/bible/compare/ROM.13.1-7
