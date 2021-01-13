Opinion/Letter: Good has record of self-centered behavior

On Jan. 6, as GOP stormtroopers were assaulting the U.S. Capitol building, I called Congressman Bob Good’s office and implored his staff to use their social media platforms to encourage the rioters to go home, and end things peacefully. The staffer who answered the phone told me not to worry: They were in lockdown, and they felt “safe.”
Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured by the mob and died the next day of those injuries. I doubt he felt “safe.”
I am sure Officer Eugene Goodman did not feel safe as he stood alone and faced down the surging crowd full of unapologetic white supremacists.
Though I was 120 miles away from the U.S. Capitol that day, I was less than a mile from the intersection where Heather Heyer was murdered by a member of a similar crowd, and I did not feel safe. But Bob Good’s staff wanted to let me know that they felt safe.
I should not be surprised by that selfish response. Fish rot from the head, and Congressman Good has made a political career out of selfishness.
As a supervisor for Campbell County, he voted for county contracts with companies in which he owned stock, and then initially failed to disclose that conflict of interest (along with most of his other assets) on his financial disclosure forms.
After winning the nomination in a built-to-suit caucus, the congressman hired as his district director the wife of the chairman of the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee, in a move some people have called a conflict of interest.
Congressman Good appeared maskless during his campaign and, in his first public appearance after the election, downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19. By that point, the virus had killed more than 300 people in our district.
This kind of selfishness and dishonesty is dangerous in a public servant, and we deserve better. Bob Good should resign, or face expulsion from Congress.
Hayes Humphreys
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/eugene-goodman-black-capitol-police-officer-senate-chamber/
https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/08/us/brian-sicknick-death/index.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/va-politics/bob-good-stocks-virginia/2020/10/09/741c1456-09b4-11eb-9be6-cf25fb429f1a_story.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rep-bob-good-finalizes-staff-hires-gop-leaders-call-some-corrupt/ar-BB1csUMM
https://www.courthousenews.com/candidates-response-to-covid-could-define-virginias-congressional-races/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/bob-good-phony-pandemic/2020/12/14/a0f4b504-3e1c-11eb-8bc0-ae155bee4aff_story.html