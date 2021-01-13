Opinion/Letter: Good has record of self-centered behavior

On Jan. 6, as GOP stormtroopers were assaulting the U.S. Capitol building, I called Congressman Bob Good’s office and implored his staff to use their social media platforms to encourage the rioters to go home, and end things peacefully. The staffer who answered the phone told me not to worry: They were in lockdown, and they felt “safe.”

Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured by the mob and died the next day of those injuries. I doubt he felt “safe.”

I am sure Officer Eugene Goodman did not feel safe as he stood alone and faced down the surging crowd full of unapologetic white supremacists.

Though I was 120 miles away from the U.S. Capitol that day, I was less than a mile from the intersection where Heather Heyer was murdered by a member of a similar crowd, and I did not feel safe. But Bob Good’s staff wanted to let me know that they felt safe.

I should not be surprised by that selfish response. Fish rot from the head, and Congressman Good has made a political career out of selfishness.