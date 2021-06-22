Opinion/Letter: Good fails to support police on critical vote

With his vote on June 15 as one of 21 Republicans in the House of Representatives opposed to the awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal to the police officers who attempted to defend the Capitol building and our senators and representatives from the unruly mob on Jan. 6, Rep. Bob Good has yet again sided with the worst of the worst in today's Republican Party.

Does Good think that the Capitol Police are somehow less worthy of his support than other police? Does Good really think that the events of Jan. 6 did not constitute an insurrection?

We all watched horrified and saw what that mob did, including breaking into the U.S. Capitol.

I'd like to hear Good tell each and every one of us what his definition of insurrection is, because it seems that Jan. 6 didn't meet his criteria. Really?

This is just madness. Truth matters, facts are facts, and there are no alternative facts. Let's vote Rep. Good out of office in 2022 and replace him with someone who respects law and order, and who has every police officer's back.

John T. Haynes

Albemarle County