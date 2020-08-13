You have permission to edit this article.
Opinion/Letter: Good education is key to success


My grandparents came from Italy, and my success was long and difficult. I read frequently about why success is not being accomplished in the numbers America would desire. Let me make a case for how to do it.

First, get over the many wrongs of the past and make your personal achievement yours alone. Second, when you hit a roadblock, go around or over it. Do not let other people’s actions affect your ultimate goal.

The secret to upward mobility is no secret: It is a high-quality education. In your school, demand that you be placed in the highest courses you can master.

What are those courses? We are a nation that requires a strong foundation in science, math, engineering and technology. I was a naval officer, and we were required to have a college course in calculus and another in calculus-based physics. For doctors, we required calculus and top grades in organic chemistry.

Working-class kids tend to spend much of their time on areas other than hard schoolwork. The best road to the middle class is through STEM courses.

One last point: I taught math in high school for most of my life, and I know that every math book is written so that a student can teach himself. If you have a poor teacher or poor school, go around the system and get help where possible — but make sure you succeed. Stop making basketball, video games, and fun your top activities. Your No. 1 job for 12 years is to be a student. Do not fail; do not let others make you fail; do not give it half an effort and hope. School can be fun, but it is, and always will be, effort and commitment that bring upward mobility.

Patsy Scango

Fluvanna County

