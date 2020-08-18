Opinion/Letter: Good does voters a disservice

“We are facing strange and unprecedented times.” Am I sick of that sentence and all the various other forms it takes! I’m sure you are, too. We are all sick of platitudes and empty words.
What I need right now, and what I have a sneaking suspicion all of you need, is something more meaningful than that nonsense. Something that offers us a sense of guidance and actual, tangible solutions to the issues we’re facing right now. It’s something that we ought to be turning to the leaders of our communities for, right?
Well, you’d think so, anyway. With Denver Riggleman primaried out of a chance to run for re-election, and with Dr. Cameron Webb and Bob Good running for representative of Virginia’s 5th District, you’d also think now is the perfect time for them to share their ideas, to discuss them in an open forum, to compare the relative validity of those thoughts. To, in short, have a debate.
Unfortunately, what we’re being faced with right now is the opposite of what we need.
I am, of course, talking about Bob Good’s refusal to debate Dr. Webb when invited by CBS19.
We in the 5th District expect a certain type of direct leadership. We know our district is vast and diverse. We want our leaders to reflect that. We want them to be able to have our best interests at heart and, most importantly, to be able to defend them.
So, in what are truly and genuinely, ahem, “strange and unprecedented times,” why has one of the candidates for our representation simply abandoned that opportunity?
It has been made very clear that Dr. Webb wants to engage in a debate with Bob Good. What is Good afraid of? He should stop being a coward. If he wants to represent us, he should defend us. If he thinks he has the best ideas, he should defend them.
We’re waiting.
Danny O’Dea
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://dailyprogress.com/news/state/good-defeats-riggleman-for-5th-district-gop-nomination/article_ed2a5312-666f-5bf1-b1f1-eace73a7a24d.html
Information links:
https://dailyprogress.com/news/state/good-defeats-riggleman-for-5th-district-gop-nomination/article_ed2a5312-666f-5bf1-b1f1-eace73a7a24d.html
https://www.cbs19news.com/story/42467464/webbs-team-says-good-declined-offer-to-debate-at-pvcc
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!