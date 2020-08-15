Opinion/Letter: Good dodges debate

Republican candidate for Congress Bob Good’s recent decision not to debate his Democratic opponent, Dr. Cameron Webb, is infuriating but also predictable.
Webb and Good are running to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. CBS19 and Piedmont Virginia Community College invited them to debate; Webb accepted, Good declined.
In the midst of a pandemic, Good is depriving voters of one of the few ways we have of making an informed choice — a vote that is based on more than simple party affiliation. Why won’t he debate? Likely because he knows his far-right views are too extreme for most Virginians of either party.
Good was chosen to be the candidate by a small right-wing faction of Republican Party insiders. Unlike Webb, he has never faced a rigorous primary election where he would have had to answer tough questions from the people who would become his constituents.
In a debate, Good likely would have to answer questions about the promise he’s made avoid compromise with Democrats: “I’m not going to Washington to compromise for the Democrats; I disagree with the Democratic Party on everything.”
And about his rigid belief that no woman should ever be able to obtain an abortion under any circumstance, even to save her own life: “I don’t believe in exceptions on abortion.”
Good’s extreme views on these and other issues are unpopular in Virginia. If they were more widely known, there would be a lot more "Never Good" Republicans in the 5th District. He knows it, and he’s hiding.
Kat Maybury
Charlottesville
