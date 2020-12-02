Opinion/Letter: Good citizens needed for redistricting effort

On Nov. 3, Virginians overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to change the way we draw political districts and to end partisan gerrymandering. The new redistricting process is already underway. The redistricting selection committee (composed of retired judges) has met, and legislative leaders of both parties have appointed their members of the redistricting commission.

Now comes the part that may be the most critical for the commission’s success: the selection of the citizen members. The selection committee, with the support of the General Assembly’s Division of Legislative Services, has established an open application process to help recruit citizens that represent the broad diversity of Virginians.

Almost anyone can apply: The most important contribution citizens can make is to bring knowledge of their communities to the table. No technical skills or political experience are required.

We need good citizens on the commission to help draw districts that represent Virginians rather than the interests of politicians.