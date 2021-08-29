Opinion/Letter: Give tangible support for Vinegar Hill legacy

The new Code Building on the west end of the Charlottesville Downtown Mall is being built right in the center of the former African-American Vinegar Hill business district.

Many African-Americans lost much wealth by losing their businesses and/or their housing through what was classified at the time as urban renewal, which in turn generated more tax benefits to the city through the following generations of downtown development.

What if the developers of the Code Building offered several offices — say 10 to 20, or even more — at a discounted rental price and the city subsidized these rental payments for local African-American entrepreneurs, especially focusing on descendants of the families who lost wealth and opportunity due to the destruction of Vinegar Hill.

Instead of just posting a plaque acknowledging this history, let's get real about correcting past transgressions for the benefit for our present and future African-American community, which benefits all of us.

Chris Farina

Charlottesville