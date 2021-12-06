 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Give Greene a little credit
I just finished reading your 4 December 2021 paper, and I believe you need make a serious correction. On page 3, in the story titled “A time for spreading joy” you wrote “on Friday, volunteers with Toy Lift charities spent most of the day collecting toys at Fashion Square Mall.” I beg to differ, but for years Greene County residents have also held a major Toy Lift event.

Yesterday, in the Walmart parking lot in Ruckersville, volunteers started showing up at 4 a.m., and they stayed until after 8 p.m., collecting toys and donations that we deliver to Charlottesville. Every year the hard work Greene County residents have put into Toy Lift has been ignored by Charlottesville, the Daily Progress, and local radio stations.

Steven Lee Hollis

Ruckersville 

