Opinion/Letter: Gifted education ought not be exclusionary

While Charlottesville’s policy on gifted education might be distressing to some who have made a career out of promoting exclusionary gifted education, the expansion of understanding that all children have gifts to nurture and share is more in line both with current research and an emerging historical understanding of the beginning of gifted education for a privileged few.

There is no neurological evidence that 10% of children are “gifted,” as suggested by the National Association for Gifted Children. While some people exhibit higher rates of efficiency in mastering tasks, these rates are quite variable and dependent on the task being completed.

Researchers differ as to beliefs about whether this efficiency is inherently embedded or the product of one’s surroundings. There is evidence, however, that gifted education has long been used as a way to segregate children by race and class.

The arguments over gifted education come down to those of nurture versus nature. My own research leads me to conclude that we nurture our children’s natures. By excluding children who do not have privileges of race and class, we demonstrate to those children that we do not value what they have to offer.