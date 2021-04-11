Opinion/Letter: Georgia voting law should prompt national action

The saying about politics concerning “four wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch” has been variously attributed to Benjamin Franklin, to Civil War-era writer Ambrose Bierce and others. What is relevant is the content.

We are in danger of bringing this dystopian view to fruition.

The effort to suppress voting rights by the Republican legislation of Georgia in SB 202 is egregious — from new rules on access to mail-in voting and drop boxes, to the limiting of scope of emergency rules that the State Election Board can use (for instance, in a pandemic), and more.

Not all of the provisions are worrisome: For instance, absentee ballots can now be processed, though of course not tabulated, starting two weeks before election. However, the local election officials can face investigation if they don’t finish tabulating by 5 p.m. the next day.

Another minus is the requirement that scanned ballot images be subject to public records disclosure.