Opinion/Letter: Georgia voting law should prompt national action

The saying about politics concerning “four wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch” has been variously attributed to Benjamin Franklin, to Civil War-era writer Ambrose Bierce and others. What is relevant is the content.
We are in danger of bringing this dystopian view to fruition.
The effort to suppress voting rights by the Republican legislation of Georgia in SB 202 is egregious — from new rules on access to mail-in voting and drop boxes, to the limiting of scope of emergency rules that the State Election Board can use (for instance, in a pandemic), and more.
Not all of the provisions are worrisome: For instance, absentee ballots can now be processed, though of course not tabulated, starting two weeks before election. However, the local election officials can face investigation if they don’t finish tabulating by 5 p.m. the next day.
Another minus is the requirement that scanned ballot images be subject to public records disclosure.
However, the central and insidious core concerns changes affecting the State Election Board. The secretary of state will be a non-voting ex-officio member. “The new chair would be nonpartisan but appointed by a majority of the state House and Senate,” reports Georgia Public Radio. What could go wrong?
Even worse, “the board — and by extension, the legislature — [would gain] more power to intervene in county elections boards that are deemed underperforming.” The idea that a partisan legislature potentially could interfere with election boards sounds the death knell of democracy.
At the same time, according to a March Gallup poll, 5% of self-identified Republicans have left the party since November; the number of respondents identifying themselves as Republican stood at only 25%. During this period, the number of self-identified Democrats fluctuated but in March stood at 32%, compared to 31% in November; the number of independents also fluctuated somewhat during the interim, but measured at 41% last month compared to 38% in November.
No wonder the Republicans are desperate to retain power and are willing to destroy our constitutionally guaranteed voting rights in the process.
While I am proud that Virginia has expanded voting rights, we need congressional action to ensure this for all.
Judith Shatin
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.gpb.org/news/2021/03/27/what-does-georgias-new-voting-law-sb-202-do