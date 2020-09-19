Opinion/Letter: Georgia’s House grateful for caring

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of us with Georgia’s Friends are grateful to the nearly 20 associates of the Carter Myers Automotive Group who pitched in to make a “Day of Caring” difference for us earlier this month. They joined the staff, board, residents, and alumnae in gardening, building trash receptacles, hauling away debris, and creating a friendly and supportive atmosphere.

This is a terrific example of what people working together for the community’s good can do, a goal of the annual United Way effort.

As the residents of Georgia’s House navigate their recovery journeys, they feel supported and uplifted by our community’s commitment.

Our tremendous thanks to CMA for this gift of time and energy.

Elaine Oakey

Charlottesville

Elaine Oakey is a member of the board of trustees for Georgia’s House. Information link: https://www.georgiasfriends.org