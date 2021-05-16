Opinion/Letter: Gasoline shortage illustrates need for alternatives

As reported in The Daily Progress, “Gov. Ralph Northam … declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline” (“Va. motorists scramble for gas as pipeline shutdown causes spotty outages,” May 11 online, May 12 in print).

I’m sure many readers are harkening back to the gas shortages of the 1970s, due to an oil embargo, and are not happy to wait in line and relive those bad old times.

Perhaps now is the time to turn this cyber-threat into an environmental opportunity. Let’s work to avoid these problems in the hopefully near future — by reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and increasing our dependence on electric vehicles and alternative transportation — bicycles, shared rides, electric trains, etc. Not only might the hackers have less infrastructure to attack, but also the atmosphere will be cleaner, global warming will be reduced, our health will be improved across society, and we’ll be leaving a better environment for our children.