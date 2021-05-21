Opinion/Letter: Gas pipelines have environmental benefits

To all of those who oppose underground pipelines, congratulations. Guess you now know how valuable underground pipelines can be while you’re waiting to fill your tanks with gasoline. Yep, let’s shut them all down and see how your refrigerators, televisions and computers work when there is no energy.

You gripe about environmental impacts of pipelines, but look at the safety record of the rail carriers that transport natural gas. There have been numerous derailments; one occurred in Lynchburg a few years ago that dumped oil into the James River.

To those who say “no pipeline,” I say “go pipeline.” This is the true environmental way to go.

Charles Lebo

Albemarle County