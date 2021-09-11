Opinion/Letter: From 9/11 memories to Biden's solution

From 9/11 memories to Biden’s solution
I was in my office in the NASA building in Washington, D.C., when one of my system analysts ran into the room and shouted, “An airplane just flew into a World Trade Tower!”
Another said, “It’s true! The radio and TV networks are all covering it.”
We located a TV in another office. The occupant looked stunned. “A plane just flew into the other tower,” he said. “They think two hijacked planes are heading for D.C.”
We stayed listening for news about the airplanes heading for Washington. Were they heading for the White House? Were they headed for the Capitol? Were they headed for the Pentagon?
We could see what happened in New York. Were they heading for us?
Around 9:40, an airplane crashed into the Pentagon. Three planes down, one to go.
The White House and the Capitol were evacuated. A little later, we got the word that all federal buildings were to be evacuated.
It took over an hour to get out of the parking garage under the NASA building. A kind soul finally let me into the flow of traffic.
The bridges crossing the Potomac to Virginia were all gridlocked. My route to Reston was going to have to be through Maryland.
During the two hours it took to get to the Interstate 295 on-ramp, I learned that the fourth airplane had crashed in Pennsylvania. While on I-295, I saw the black smoke rolling out of the Pentagon.
When I got home, I called my wife to let her know that I was home and OK. After I hung up, I received a call from my brother, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.
I’ve been trying to reach you all day,” he said. “Did any of the stuff in D.C. affect you?”
“Well, it sure screwed up my plans for the day,” I replied.
“I’m concerned about how [President] Bush will react,” he said. “I sure hope he doesn’t try that eye-for-an-eye [stuff]. You only have to look at Israel to see how well that works.”
Twenty years later, President Biden stopped the eye-for-an-eye stuff.
Robert D. Wilson
Albemarle County