Opinion/Letter: From 9/11 memories to Biden's solution

From 9/11 memories to Biden’s solution

I was in my office in the NASA building in Washington, D.C., when one of my system analysts ran into the room and shouted, “An airplane just flew into a World Trade Tower!”

Another said, “It’s true! The radio and TV networks are all covering it.”

We located a TV in another office. The occupant looked stunned. “A plane just flew into the other tower,” he said. “They think two hijacked planes are heading for D.C.”

We stayed listening for news about the airplanes heading for Washington. Were they heading for the White House? Were they headed for the Capitol? Were they headed for the Pentagon?

We could see what happened in New York. Were they heading for us?

Around 9:40, an airplane crashed into the Pentagon. Three planes down, one to go.

The White House and the Capitol were evacuated. A little later, we got the word that all federal buildings were to be evacuated.

It took over an hour to get out of the parking garage under the NASA building. A kind soul finally let me into the flow of traffic.