Opinion/Letter: 'Freedom' not always should be desired
I just got back from Germany. On a visit to Dachau, the very first Nazi labor camp, I noticed the gate contained the phrase “Arbeit Macht Frei” — “work will make you free.”

For those inmates who survived the entry process, "free" amounted to "death." That cynical "welcome" phrase was found on the gate to Auschwitz and many other Nazi death camps.

Today, some of our citizens claim that removing masks and rejecting vaccination is an expression of freedom. Could this be the same freedom?

Jordan DelMonte

Albemarle County

