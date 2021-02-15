Opinion/Letter: Foy would work to halt government corruption

Politicians are here to serve us, or at least they’re supposed to. In Virginia, that’s not always the case.

Elected leaders in Richmond consistently put corporate interests ahead of ours, endangering our future and preventing meaningful change; the Coalition for Integrity, a watchdog organization, ranks Virginia at near the bottom of the pack (46th among all states and the District of Columbia) for its weak protections against corruption among government officials.

That’s why I’m supporting Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor. She will ensure that our leaders in Richmond advance an agenda that works for the people instead of their campaign donors. She wants to end corporate-financed campaigns, restrict corporate influence in Richmond, and end the revolving door between public and private access that lobbyists exploit.

I want a governor like Foy who I know I can count on to stand up to corporate interests and lobbyists.

Alexis Malec

Albemarle County